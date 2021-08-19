Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,477 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $38.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.82. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

