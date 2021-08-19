Royal Bank of Canada Sells 3,408 Shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 28.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 282.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 40,127 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JXI opened at $63.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.30. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $63.96.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

