Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,477 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 91,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,761,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY opened at $38.71 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.82.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

