Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 12.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth $19,525,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 5.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 673,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,269,000 after acquiring an additional 33,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 238.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,893,000 after acquiring an additional 399,262 shares in the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research raised MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

