Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 1,303 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 12.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at about $19,525,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 5.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 673,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after acquiring an additional 33,043 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 238.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,893,000 after acquiring an additional 399,262 shares during the period. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.07 and a beta of 1.22. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. On average, analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research raised MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

