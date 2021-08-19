Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of Mercantile Bank worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington purchased 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,713.36. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at $285,844.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MBWM stock opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $496.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mercantile Bank Co. has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $34.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

