Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 48,633 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,633 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 328,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $616,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $684.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.77.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

