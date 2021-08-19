Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

RNA stock opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81. The company has a market cap of $716.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.52. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $37.46.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 846.95% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $362,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,303 shares of company stock worth $933,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 86.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,757,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after purchasing an additional 812,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,689,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,662,000 after buying an additional 660,470 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,800,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,267,000 after buying an additional 368,834 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,895,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,291,000 after acquiring an additional 168,764 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

