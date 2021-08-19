Brokerages Set Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target at $98.40

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.40.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $221,552.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,703.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,371 shares of company stock worth $522,747 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares during the period. Steelhead Partners LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 441.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $77.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.23. Itron has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -146.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

