Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $466.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $370.00 to $466.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.07% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.83.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $391.38 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $415.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 72.61, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $378.58.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,758,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after buying an additional 540,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,990,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,445,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,797,000 after buying an additional 344,667 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

