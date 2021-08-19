Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 29,099 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,099 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 34.3% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invitae in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae by 103.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Invitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitae alerts:

NYSE NVTA opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.20. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 5.14.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVTA. Benchmark raised Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

In other Invitae news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 14,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $367,013.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $121,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,468 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,197 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.