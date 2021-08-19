Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $888,000 Stock Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,099 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 18,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Invitae by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 88,284 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 766.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Invitae by 44.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 5.14. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.86.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. The firm had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 14,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $367,013.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $121,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,468 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,197 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

