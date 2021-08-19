TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) PT Raised to $52.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

TASK stock opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. TaskUs’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

