Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Short Interest Update

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of HPMCF stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21. Africa Energy has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.46.

Get Africa Energy alerts:

About Africa Energy

Africa Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. The firm builds a portfolio of exploration and production assets in Namibia and South Africa. The company was founded on April 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.