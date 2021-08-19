Short Interest in Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Rises By 20.5%

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 590,300 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 489,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 421.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMCTF opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $7.71.

About Hainan Meilan International Airport

Hainan Meilan International Airport Co, Ltd. engages in aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses. The aeronautical business provides terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services. The non-aeronautical business offers leasing of commercial and retail spaces, car parking business, cargo handling services, and sale of consumer goods.

