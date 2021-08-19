Short Interest in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expands By 20.5%

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 14,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Evercore ISI began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 437,209 shares of company stock valued at $62,269,748. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $143.30 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $350.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.27.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

