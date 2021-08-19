Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Short Interest Update

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 386,600 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 320,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 139,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Fabrinet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FN. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Fabrinet stock opened at $98.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $99.66.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

