Short Interest in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Increases By 20.8%

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the July 15th total of 3,940,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABB shares. Barclays set a $36.78 price objective on ABB and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a $36.78 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABB. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ABB by 37.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,930,000 after buying an additional 4,949,192 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 1,056.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,208,000 after buying an additional 2,800,635 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in shares of ABB by 104.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 1,850,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after buying an additional 943,701 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,879,000 after buying an additional 845,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 166,521.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,288,000 after buying an additional 731,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ABB has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $37.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

