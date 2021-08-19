Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Benoit Dageville Sells 85,909 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) insider Benoit Dageville sold 85,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.08, for a total transaction of $24,748,664.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Benoit Dageville sold 36,619 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $10,070,225.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 73,636 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.69, for a total transaction of $18,533,444.84.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.33, for a total transaction of $14,870,338.12.

On Monday, June 7th, Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $280.00 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.68.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.74.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.