Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryan Specialty Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.38.

NYSE:RYAN opened at $29.74 on Monday. Ryan Specialty Group has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $30.55.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

