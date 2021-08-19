Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,660,000 after buying an additional 45,381 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,024,000 after purchasing an additional 56,202 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,315,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $110,330.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,350.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial stock opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

