The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 70,000 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $5,189,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SCHW stock opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.12. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

