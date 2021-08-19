60,527 Shares in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Corey Deutsch acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $81,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of LifeMD from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of LFMD opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.72. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $33.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

