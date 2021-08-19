Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ASND. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $119.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.65. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

