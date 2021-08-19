The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) a $335.00 Price Target

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been given a $335.00 price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.35% from the company’s current price.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.91.

Shares of CRM opened at $251.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.64. The company has a market cap of $232.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $200.03 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,481 shares of company stock worth $140,220,692 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

