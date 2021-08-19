HC Wainwright Cuts EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Price Target to $11.00

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get EyeGate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 84,227 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.