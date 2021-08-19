Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth approximately $10,000,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth approximately $8,641,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,500,000. Finally, LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth approximately $7,500,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GIIXU opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.86.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

