Truist Cuts Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $101.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective cut by Truist from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.45.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $82.83 on Monday. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.75. The company has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 76,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

