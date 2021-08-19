Zacks Investment Research Lowers BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Group Inc. is an insurance distribution firm. It provides insurance and risk management insights and solutions. The company operates primarily in the United States and internationally. BRP Group Inc. is based in Tampa, United States. “

BRP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BRP Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Shares of NYSE BRP opened at $35.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -50.99 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.02. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 103.5% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 19,573 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 33.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 108,191.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 12,983 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,639,000 after buying an additional 669,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 986,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,298,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

