MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU) Stake Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in MedTech Acquisition were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTACU. Hartree Partners LP increased its position in MedTech Acquisition by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 1,643,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,520,000 after purchasing an additional 263,800 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MedTech Acquisition by 776.5% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get MedTech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MTACU opened at $10.14 on Thursday. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU).

Receive News & Ratings for MedTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.