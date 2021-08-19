Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $253,000 Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,774 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 236,136 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth $46,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $321.07 million, a PE ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 0.61. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

NAT has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

