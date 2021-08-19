Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $253,000 Holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 75.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,774 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 236,136 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Nordic American Tankers worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 30,576 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.89. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

