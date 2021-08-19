MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in MedTech Acquisition were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTACU. Hartree Partners LP grew its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 1,643,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after buying an additional 263,800 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 776.5% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTACU opened at $10.14 on Thursday. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.08.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

