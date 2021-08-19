Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $264,000 in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLTS. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLTS opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.69.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

