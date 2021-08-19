27,456 Shares in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 27,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,945,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,160,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLTS stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

