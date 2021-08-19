Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 5,667 Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 158,565.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 182,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 110,379 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 425.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 467.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 78,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 309.8% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 78,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 59,458 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $978.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.53. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.25.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMBM shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.
In other news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $2,521,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,179.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 4,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $289,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,050,512 shares of company stock worth $94,998,501 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.
Cambium Networks Company Profile
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
Featured Article: What is a stock split?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM).
Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.