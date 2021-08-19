Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 5,667 Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 158,565.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 182,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 110,379 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 425.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 467.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 78,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 309.8% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 78,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 59,458 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $978.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.53. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.25.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.17 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 63.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMBM shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

In other news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $2,521,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,179.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 4,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $289,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,050,512 shares of company stock worth $94,998,501 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

