Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 85,804 Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sierra Metals by 6,371.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the first quarter worth about $225,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.11.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMTS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

