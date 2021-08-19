Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,584 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 488.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $4,600,000. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ AMOT opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.63. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $472.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.78.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 5.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

