LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,479 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.09% of LiveXLive Media worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LiveXLive Media by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,495,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after purchasing an additional 436,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 909,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 206,746 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 158,450 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LIVX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

LIVX opened at $2.89 on Thursday. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.97.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). LiveXLive Media had a negative return on equity of 345.52% and a negative net margin of 45.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LiveXLive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay E. Krigsman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.