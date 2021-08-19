Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will announce $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $5.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $6.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SIVB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.74.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $556.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.78. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $221.55 and a one year high of $608.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 27,716 shares worth $16,127,786. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

