Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Head-To-Head Survey

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get First Solar alerts:

This table compares First Solar and Sequans Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar 18.96% 10.05% 7.91% Sequans Communications -59.88% N/A -34.83%

65.7% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of Sequans Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Solar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Solar and Sequans Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $2.71 billion 3.67 $398.36 million $3.73 25.11 Sequans Communications $50.92 million 3.50 -$54.48 million ($1.28) -3.73

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Sequans Communications. Sequans Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

First Solar has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sequans Communications has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Solar and Sequans Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 3 7 8 0 2.28 Sequans Communications 0 0 4 0 3.00

First Solar currently has a consensus price target of $101.11, suggesting a potential upside of 7.97%. Sequans Communications has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.61%. Given Sequans Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than First Solar.

Summary

First Solar beats Sequans Communications on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The Systems segment offers development, construction, operation, and maintenance of photovoltaic solar power systems. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications S.A. designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans Communications S.A. offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms optimized for residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. The company serves OEMs and ODMs Customers, as well as 4G and 5G wireless carriers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.