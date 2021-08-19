AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $274.00 at Morgan Stanley

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $268.00 to $274.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised AON from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $260.61.

Shares of AON stock opened at $276.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.79. AON has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $281.07.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AON will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AON by 95.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 4.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at about $1,045,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

