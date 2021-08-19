KeyCorp Boosts Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Price Target to $23.00

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agiliti in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, started coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.83.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Shares of AGTI stock opened at $18.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.79.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $235.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $156,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.