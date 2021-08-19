Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

ONB opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.95. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONB. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,168,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

