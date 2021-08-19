Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Roth Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $7.00. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Canoo traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 20480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. R. F. Lafferty increased their target price on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 9.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.05 and a current ratio of 18.05.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

