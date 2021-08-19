Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 265,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 198,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of AXFOF stock opened at $22.58 on Thursday. Axfood AB has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.57.

Axfood AB (publ) Company Profile

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, HemkÃ¶p, Dagab, and Axfood Snabbgross segments. The company operates its retail business through Willys, HemkÃ¶p, and Eurocash chains; and the online store, Mat.se. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

