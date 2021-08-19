Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Update

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the July 15th total of 193,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of ATDRY stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 0.80. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.26.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.