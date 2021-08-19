JMP Securities Begins Coverage on WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of WM Technology stock opened at $13.59 on Monday. WM Technology has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $3,180,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

