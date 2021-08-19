JMP Securities Begins Coverage on WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of WM Technology stock opened at $13.59 on Monday. WM Technology has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $29.50.
In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $3,180,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
About WM Technology
WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.
