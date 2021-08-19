American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.54.

NYSE:AMH opened at $40.58 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000,000 after acquiring an additional 407,903 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,273.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 183,882 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,182,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 850,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,366,000 after purchasing an additional 173,211 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,090,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,399,000 after purchasing an additional 238,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

