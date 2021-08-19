ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 23,717 shares.The stock last traded at $37.27 and had previously closed at $39.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.5679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMOS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 30.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 63.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

