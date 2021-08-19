ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 23,717 shares.The stock last traded at $37.27 and had previously closed at $39.19.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84.
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.5679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)
ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.
